Sonora Council Imposes A Curfew And Declares Local State of Emergency

Sonora, CA – Sonora City Council held an emergency meeting after today’s Black Lives Matter protest at Courthouse Park.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved a curfew that will run overnight from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., effective immediately, but could be extended. This is just for the city of Sonora, not Tuolumne County. The enforcement of the curfew will be left to the discretion of Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel. Click here to view the entire curfew declaration.

In a four to one vote with Councilmember Colette Such in opposition, the council approved a Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency. It cites the council can proclaim an emergency when the city “is affected or likely to be affected by a public calamity.” The council also cited cost to the city in responding to today’s demonstration along with continued expenses in subsequent days. It also states the continued threats to the city from coronavirus impacts. It notes that those combined conditions could be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of the city. Click here to view the emergency proclamation.