Update: Black Lives Matter Protest Underway In Sonora

Black Lives Matter Protest In Sonora View Photo

View Video

Update at 1:23pm: A passionate Black Lives Matter protest got underway at 1pm in downtown Sonora in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Protesters are packed into courthouse park, and counter protesters are across the street, and along the side streets. Click on the video box to view chanting at the start of the protest.

Click here to also view a video of an early interaction with the protesters, and a counter-protester.

We’ll continue to provide updates. Written by: BJ Hansen

Original story posted at 12:45pm: Sonora, CA — Ahead of a demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement set to begin at 1 p.m. Sheriff Pooley has released a statement.

He says, “We have been in close contact and observing the protest in Oakdale this morning. It’s reported there were several hundred people in attendance today. It has also been reported that all involved have been peaceful during the event. This provides light to our event as we look forward to a peaceful gathering and the ability to reflect and grow together. We will continue to keep everyone updated on the event as it unfolds.”

Clarke Broadcasting has reporters BJ Hansen and Tracey Petersen on the scene to cover the event as it unfolds.

The stated mission of the global Black Lives Matter Foundation, created in support of the 2013 movement formed in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer, is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes.

Local student Morgan Wilkie, a 2018 Summerville High graduate double-majoring in history and geography with minors in Spanish and ethnic studies at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is spearheading the demonstration while home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clarke Broadcasting interviewed her Tuesday, as reported here, about the event. She says it is intended to help change an ingrained racially biased narrative.

“We [as white people] are very privileged to not have to walk down the street and being endangered just because of the color of our skin — and I think that is not something that is widely recognized and that is another aspect,” she explained. While all lives matter, she stated, “I am privileged enough to be able to organize a protest to use a voice for those whose voices have been taken from them.”

Click here for related story information.