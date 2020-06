CAL Fire truck View Photo

Sonora, CA — All Columbia aircraft are among the units called to a reported fire off Highway 132 at Lake Road near La Grange.

According to CAL fire officials, the Basso Fire, so-called because it is near the Basso Bridge, is about three acres in size with a slow rate of spread. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information when it comes into the NewsCenter.