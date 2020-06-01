Supervisors To Further Talk About Budget And Coronavirus

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Early in Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting will be an update from the Public Health Department on the local response to COVID-19.

Later, the board will continue to provide direction on the development of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget and discuss staffing changes and layoff notices. We reported last week that the supervisors are planning to keep the juvenile hall facility open with modifications. Libraries, recreation services, the youth centers and Standard Park are anticipated to remain closed until better revenue projections are known later in the summer.

Also Tuesday the board will discuss some Williamson Act contracts and fees related to the Community Development Department.