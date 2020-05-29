Update: Supervisors Discussing Juvenile Hall And Budget

Tuolumne County Administration Building View Photo

Update at 10:55am: The supervisors have emerged from closed session and have begun the presentation about the juvenile hall. The overall budget discussions will follow immediately afterwards. Details on watching the meeting are found below.

Original story posted at 10:30am: Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors are holding a special meeting today to discuss the future of the juvenile hall, and ways to balance the budget.

The meeting opened at 10am and the board went into closed session shortly after to discuss labor negotiations and two unidentified legal matters.

Ryan Campbell, who is the Vice Chair, is leading today’s meeting, and noted that Chairwoman Sherri Brennan is “not feeling well today,” so he is filling in. The other four supervisors are present. Campbell noted that the closed session items were being addressed first because they could have an impact on matters to be addressed later in the meeting.

It is not immediately clear when the board will reconvene into open session. The next item on that agenda will be a presentation regarding “options for operation of the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.” Probation Department staff will have an opportunity to deliver a detailed presentation.

Immediately after, the supervisors will hear the latest on the budget shortfall for fiscal year 2020-21, which begins July 1st. You can read the presentation by clicking here.

It shows that the latest shortfall is $2.6-million following labor concessions, a reorganizing of some departments, postponing many recreation programs until Spring of 2021, and waiting to open Standard Park and the Youth Centers until September.

Three different options will be presented to close the remaining fiscal gap. Option A includes closing all of the libraries, eliminating recreation, and closing the youth centers.

Option B would reduce the libraries to one branch, eliminate the youth centers, and take additional revenue from reserves.

Option C is to keep the libraries, recreation, Standard Park and the youth centers closed until later in the summer when the finalized budget is approved, and better revenue projections are known.

You can watch the video of today’s meeting, live on myMotherLode.com.