Storm Damage Repairs Continue Closures Along Italian Bar Road

Road Closed Signage View Photo

Columbia, CA — Landslide and storm damage repairs continue along Italian Bar Road causing traffic delays for travelers in the Columbia area.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has extended the “Italian Bar Road Sites 1-5 Storm Damage Repair” project into mid-June. Crews are currently working on the fourth of five landslide sites to be repaired around the Lost Dutchman Mining Camp. The specific site is about 4.2 miles east of Columbia and 1.9 miles west of the bridge crossing South Fork Stanislaus River, which will be closed to through traffic. The work at this location is expected to last through June 26th.

The project is slated to wrap up in August. Sierra Mountain Construction, Inc. was hired by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors for the project. The main work being done is structural excavation and repair of the roadway and its slopes.

Motorists are asked to obey all signage and traffic control personnel in the cone zone.