BOR Clarifies New Melones Operations Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

New Melones Reservoir View Photo

Sonora, CA — Bureau of Reclamation officials say annual passes to access New Melones facilities are still on hold for now.

Due to the level of interest and queries we have been receiving into the NewsCenter, Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Bureau of Reclamation officials about the status of annual passes and if they are available.

They replied annual passes are not being sold at this time as the New Melones Administrative Office, Visitor Center, and entrance stations are temporarily closed. However, visitors may obtain daily passes via the Ventek automated fee machine to access open trails and boat launch facilities. They remind folks that camping and Natural Bridges/the Arches remain closed until further notice.

BOR opened the reservoir on May 9 with limited access. Specifically, Glory Hole Recreation Area’s boat launch facilities, trails, and associated parking areas and the Tuttletown Recreation Area’s boat launch facilities, fish cleaning station, trails, and associated parking areas are open to the public.

The following facilities remain closed until further notice: all campgrounds; Black Bart, Osprey Point, Eagle Point, and Heron Point Day Use Areas; Natural Bridges trail; Tuttletown RV dump station; Glory Hole fish cleaning station and RV dump station.

New Melones Marina is open with several services available. Call 209 785-3300 for details.

BOR advises all visitors to bring their own gloves, masks, soap, disinfectants, and tablecloths, and continue to follow all CDC guidance for social distancing.