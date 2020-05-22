Sunny
Tuolumne County’s Budget Challenges And Coronavirus

By B.J. Hansen
Tracie Riggs And Sherri Brennan

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the latest on efforts to balance Tuolumne County’s budget and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guests will be Tuolumne County Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Brennan, County Administrative Officer Tracie Riggs and the Director of Innovation and Business Assistance Cole Przybyla.

Brennan and Riggs will recap this past Tuesday’s budget meeting in which various ideas were brought up to help reduce the multimillion dollar projected shortfall for the budget year that starts July 1st. Cuts are being looked at related to the juvenile hall, recreation, libraries, jail and other programs/services.

They will also speak about the regional response to COVID-19 and working with neighboring counties during the planning process.

Przybyla will also give the latest information about state and federal funding programs available for local businesses.

