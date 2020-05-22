One Of Tuolumne County’s Two Casinos To Reopen Next Month

Tuolumne, CA – One of Tuolumne County’s two casinos will reopen next month after being closed for over two months due to the COVID-19 crisis and customers will find noticeable changes.

Black Oak Casino Resort announced Thursday (May 21) that its doors will reopen on June 1st at 10 a.m. In a written statement released on the casino’s website, General Manager Leif Kruger relays, “The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians is committed to reopening Black Oak Casino Resort in a responsible manner that promotes the well-being of our guests and team members. Our goal is to provide the safest possible environment for your comfort and enjoyment.”

Also noted is that the Family Fun Floor and Seven Sisters will remain closed until further notice. The casino closed due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic on March 17th, as reported here.

Included in the statement are these new health and safety precautions being implemented at the casino:

Revised hours of operation to allow for a thorough cleaning every night: Sunday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – Midnight Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Temperature screenings for guests upon entry. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

Reduced guest occupancy levels

Frequent cleaning of surfaces, machines and high-traffic areas

Hand-sanitizing stations readily available throughout the resort

Plexiglass shields at Players Club, the Cashier, Jumping Coyote Espresso and the Black Oak Café

Physical distancing floor markers placed at Players Club, the Cashier, ATMs and kiosks

Jumping Coyote Espresso and the Black Oak Café are open for to-go orders only. All other dining will open at a later date.

All bars will remain closed. Beverage servers will take drink orders on the gaming floor.

Slot machine availability will be adjusted to promote appropriate physical distancing. Machines will be frequently sanitized.

Table games will be limited to a maximum of three players per table. All games will be contactless and played face-up: only the dealer will touch cards and chips.

All team members are required to: Complete COVID-19 safety training Undergo a temperature screening before starting their shift Wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Wash their hands thoroughly and frequently

THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort will only accept reservations that include a hotel offer (received via a newsletter mailing). THE HOTEL will not accept group or event bookings until further notice.

Chicken Ranch Casino closed one day prior to Black Oak, as reported here. It has not announced a reopening date yet, but as reported earlier, has been offering drive-in movies this month.