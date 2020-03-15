Chicken Ranch Casino Temporarily Closing

Chicken Ranch Casino View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Chicken Ranch Casino says it will close on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will take effect at noon on Monday (March 16) and continue through the end of the month. Tribal Chairman Lloyd Mathiesen says, “The health and well being of our guests, team members, tribal members and local community are our highest priority. And while we currently have no confirmed cases in Tuolumne County, we believe the decision to close temporarily is the best way we can serve the public at this time.”

The casino notes that team members will continue to receive wages and benefits during this time. In addition, the casino will keep the public advised in the event that the doors can open sooner, or the closure needs to be extended.

