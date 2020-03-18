Black Oak Casino To Temporarily Close Due To COVID-19 Crisis

Black Oak Casino Resort winning slot machine showing $1.4 million View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Black Oak Casino will temporarily close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Casino officials released the statement below regarding the closure:

March 17, 2020

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority, Inc. (TEDA) and Black Oak Casino Resort management have decided to temporarily cease casino operations. The casino will close on Wednesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, March 31. During this period, casino team members will continue to receive compensation and benefits.

The health and safety of our guests, team members, and our tribal and local communities are of the utmost importance to us. We are fully committed to protecting and supporting our Black Oak Casino Resort family and the public good.

It is important to note that we are not aware of any positive tests for COVID-19 here at the resort or in Tuolumne County. However, despite our increased efforts to provide a clean, comfortable environment, it has become clear that more action is now necessary. We will continue to monitor the guidance of federal, state and county authorities during this difficult time.

THE HOTEL, RV Park and Bear Creek Station will remain open to service the community. Players Club members will retain their tier status and current offers will still apply when we resume operations.

In the event that the casino needs to extend the temporary closure, we will update guests and the community on our website and social media.

Thank you for your understanding and support. We look forward to welcoming you back when it is deemed safe to do so. Take care and look out for each other. We’ll see you again soon!

The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians

The Tuolumne Economic Development Authority, Inc. (TEDA)

Black Oak Casino Resort Management

Of note, as earlier reported here, on Monday Chicken Ranch Casino also temporarily closed due to the coronavirus through the end of the month.