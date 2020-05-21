Sonora Golf Club - Individuals in photograph (Courtesy of Ron Rodriguez) Kneeling: Butch Carey, unknown, Irv Riedel, Mickey Dotson, unknown. Standing: John Querolo, Denny Sinclair, unknown, Jim Murray, unknown, Jim Angelo, Don Dambacher, Joe Carey, unknown, Bill Woodford, unknown, Guido Brandi, Bumpy Rodriguez, Bunker Hill, Ed Keenan, John Riedel, Jake Barendregt, unknown, unknown. View Photos

Sonora, CA — A new historical study examines how the sport of golf got its formal start in Tuolumne County.

Ron Kopf has submitted an article he has authored about the Sonora area’s first golf club, which was located on property along the northside of Golf Links Road in Jamestown. The piece documents how it was developed by local leaders, later used by high school students, and how it eventually faded away.

While the Sonora Golf Club is no longer operational, others have followed and continue today, including the Teleli Golf Club, Phoenix Lake Golf Course, Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course and the Twain Harte Golf Club.

You find the story, “Early History of Golf In Tuolumne County,” by clicking here.