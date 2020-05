Twain Harte, CA — A portion of a road in Twain Harte is closed today so that emergency repairs can be made on a damaged PG&E utility pole.

East Avenue is currently closed between Fir Drive and Twain Harte Drive. A detour route is in place. East Avenue will remain closed until the work is completed. It is not immediately clear how long it will take, so you will want to avoid the area.