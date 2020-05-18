Pile Burning Planned In Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, CA — Smoke will be visible this week in various areas of Yosemite National Park.

The park is closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, and officials plan to take advantage of the cool and wet conditions to conduct some pile burning.

The park reports that burning piles is an effective way of reducing excessive fuel build-up on the landscape. The piles are remnants of mechanical thinning from forestry operations and from large-scale landscape restoration projects.

Burning will take place along multiple locations on the western side of Yosemite Valley, and throughout the community of Wawona, and near the Ferguson Fire burn scar along Wawona Road (Highway 41).