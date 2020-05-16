Fire In La Grange

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

La Grange, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are responding to the report of a vegetation fire in the La Grange area of Stanislaus County.

Cal Fire relays that the flames are reported along La Grange Road near South Old La Grange Road and south of the La Grange off-highway vehicle park, which is south of Highway 132. There is no further information on the fire’s activity at this time or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.