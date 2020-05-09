Twain Harte Man Arrested For DUI In Head-on HWY 108 Crash

Sonora, CA – The CHP relays that driving under the influence is to blame for head-on crash earlier this week along Highway 108 in Sonora that trapped a pregnant woman in her vehicle and stalled traffic for about an hour.

The collision was west of Hidden Acres Road between Draper Mine Road and Allison Way, as reported here Tuesday evening. The CHP reports that 55-year-old Douglas Spruner of Twain Harte was driving his 2007 GMC pickup eastbound and drifted into the path of an oncoming 2020 Toyota SUV driven by 22-year-old Krysta May of Soulsbyville. The two vehicles hit head-on.

Spruner sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. Emergency responders help May, who was pregnant, get out of the SUV. The CHP relays she complained of pain and was treated at the scene. Spruner was later arrested for DUI at the hospital.

Highway 108 was initially shut down but reopened to one-way traffic about ten minutes later. It took about 45 minutes to clear the collision scene and completely open the roadway.