Update: Two Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Section Of Highway 108 In Sonora

Update at 6:37 p.m.: Highway 108 has completely reopened to traffic after a two-vehicle crash blocked the roadway beginning at about 5:30 p.m. Further details on the crash is below.

Update at 6:19 p.m.: The CHP reports Highway 108 has opened to one-way traffic after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hidden Acres Road in Sonora. Two people that were pinned in their vehicle have been freed and minor injuries are being reported in the crash. Further details on the crash are below.

Original post at 6:10 p.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with two individuals pinned inside their vehicles.

The CHP reports that a pickup truck and a Toyota 4 Runner collided on Highway 108 near Hidden Acres Road, between Draper Mine Raod and Allison Way. Emergency crews are working to free both victims one is reported to be a pregnant woman and the other a man. The roadway is currently shut down in that area. There is no word on injuries.

HWY 108 at Hidden Acres Road intersection, Sonora loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information