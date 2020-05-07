More People Test Positive For Coronavirus In Mariposa County

Mariposa Public Health View Photo

Mariposa, CA — Last week Mariposa County Public Health announced it’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19, and health officials now report the number is up to 15. The 15th case is a 78-year-old female who is hospitalized. She was infected by the 14th case, a 75-year-old male who is isolating at home. Four of the 15 cases are reported as recovered. Mariposa records 322 tested, 222 negative, and 85 pending tests.

April 28th was Mariposa’s first reported case of the coronavirus and days later, on Friday, May 1 ten more cases related to the first case were reported in the news story here.

Mariposa County was selected to receive an additional COVID-19 testing facility for anyone showing symptoms or not showing symptoms, with an appointment. Details are in the news story here.

