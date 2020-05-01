10 More People Test Positive For Coronavirus In Mariposa County

Mariposa Public Health View Photo

Mariposa, CA — Earlier this week Mariposa County Public Health announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19, and health officials now say 10 additional people who came in contact with her have also tested positive.

They include five males, ages 4, 6, 11, 25 and 31, and five females, ages 1, 1, 11, 26 and 38.

All of those infected are staying in home isolation, according to health officials.

The initial case was a 23-year-old woman who is believed to have contracted it while traveling outside of Mariiposa County.

The public health department adds, ”The contact tracing team have made 30 contacts associated with the first positive case. All contacts have been quarantined and symptomatic individuals were tested. More positive cases are anticipated in the upcoming days. Additional information will be released as details become available.”

The health department confirms that the 10 new positive tests in the county are “directly connected to the original case.”