Next Tuolumne County Business Webinar Tonight

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — This evening is another opportunity to hear the latest on efforts to help local businesses in Tuolumne County.

The third business webinar will focus on the draft guidelines being developed for businesses to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. We reported earlier this week that Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to move the state in stage II later this week, allowing for the reduction of some restrictions.

During the webinar, attendees will hear from Supervisor Karl Rodefer, Public Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz, Director of Innovation and Business Assistance Cole Przybyla, Sonora City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga, and Sonora City Councilmember Colette Such.

To register for the 6pm free webinar, click here.

To find the draft guidelines, click here.