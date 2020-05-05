Rodefer: Tuolumne County Fighting COVID-19 Together

Sonora, CA — In a new myMotherLode.com blog District Five Tuolumne County Supervisor Karl Rodefer talks about the forthcoming task of reopening businesses while also mitigating the potential spread of coronavirus.

Rodefer writes, “On the one hand there are those who want Government to ensure their freedoms and choices at the expense of others. On the other there are those who want Government to stay out of everyone’s lives leaving all of us alone and to our own devices. The extreme of the first is a totalitarian state. The extreme of the second is anarchy. We who live in Tuolumne County can and must do much better.”

Rodefer argues that civility and mutual respect are key aspects that will help the county move smoothly through the next phase.

