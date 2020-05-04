Suspect Caught After Three Chase Attempts

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Third time was the charm for CHP officers and deputies in pursuit of an elusive suspect.

According to CHP Sonora Unit spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, a recent early hours CHP patrol along Highway 108 west of Montezuma Junction observed a white Nissan Sentra traveling east at just under 100 miles-per-hour. Officers attempted to catch it, initiating a traffic stop but the vehicle began to accelerate and a pursuit ensued onto Bell Mooney, Jacksonville and Algerine roads at speeds in excess of 80-mph.

The officers halted the pursuit when they could no longer see the vehicle. However, within a few moments a Tuolumne County deputy had spotted the vehicle on Wards Ferry Road near Yosemite Road, where CHP officers responded and found it near Old Wards Ferry Road. Again, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which again accelerated, triggering a second pursuit onto Tuolumne and Soulsbyville roads. Machado says eventually the driver stopped, fled on foot, and was discovered hiding near Community Drive.

The suspect, 22-year-old James Gipson of Sonora, immediately surrendered and was taken into custody. He was booked at Tuolumne County Jail for felony reckless evading, delaying and resisting arrest, having an expired registration and for driving with no insurance.