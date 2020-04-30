Stanislaus National Forest Extends Recreational Site Closures Until May 15

Sonora, CA — Popular gathering spots, like Pinecrest Lake, campgrounds, and high traffic roads will remain closed for recreation, in the Stanislaus National Forest, through May 15.

The action essentially extends a closure order that was set to expire today. You can still legally travel along roads like Buchanan Mine, Beardsley, Cottonwood, Cherry Lake, Lumsden and Candy Rock, but there is no parking allowed along those roads. The parking lots at campgrounds and designated recreation spots are also closed.

That said, trailheads, and other parts of the forest, are technically open, but parking would be very difficult to find. If you are in the forest, officials note that there is currently no trash removal service, so pack in everything you bring. There are no restroom facilities open and law enforcement and search and rescue services may be limited, so use extra caution.

The Forest Service also confirms that if Tuolumne County decides to lift restrictions on some recreational activities, similar to what Calaveras County did earlier this week, the areas of the forest referenced in this article would still remain closed through May 15.