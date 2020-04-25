Quick Report Of Stolen Car Nails Sonora Couple With More Than Just That Theft

Sonora, CA – The CHP is attributing the quick reporting of a vehicle theft with nailing a Sonora couple for that crime and others.

47-year-old Jason Peck and 56-year-old Sheala Wilkinson, both of Sonora, may have thought they got away with their alleged crimes, but later were caught red-handed, according to CHP spokesperson Steve Machado. On Tuesday afternoon, while patroling on Twain Harte Drive in Twain Harte, an officer pulled Peck over in a Ford Escort for not having a front license plate. Peck claimed he had just picked up the vehicle in the Long Barn area. A quick record check did not show the vehicle as stolen, so he was allowed to drive away.

Just a couple hours later on that same day, however, the car’s rightful owner reported it stolen and that officer knew precisely where to find the vehicle. He headed to Peck’s residence and confronted the couple, who Machado relays were caught in the act of another crime.

“Luckily, they [the officer] got the information soon enough to where they were still able to get them in the act of getting stuff out of the vehicle,” informs Machado.

Surprisingly, when the car’s owner came to claim the vehicle, those items the two suspects were unloading also turned out to be taken from the victim’s home. Peck and Wilkinson were arrested for multiple felony charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, and a controlled substance.