Last Weekend To Burn Before Permit Needed

Proper yard waste burning View Photo

Sonora, CA – This is the last weekend to rake up those leaves and other yard waste into a pile and strike that match to burn it before permits are needed.

CAL Fire encourages residents to take advantage of the remaining time for “Open Burning” by continuing to work on your home’s defensible space because come Friday, May 1st the rules change. CAL Fire relays burn permits will be needed to fire up a pile in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, which will only be allowed on permissive burn days.

Due to the “Stay at Home” order, residential dooryard burn permits can only be obtained online 24 hours a day 7 days a week, as earlier reported here. Those without access to the internet call the headquarters office at 209-754-3831 Monday to Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. for assistance.

When burning yard debris, TCU CAL Fire offers these safe burning rules:

Staying in attendance of your fire until it is cool to the touch.

Keeping your pile small and manageable and “feeding” additional debris into your fire.

Having a nearby water supply.

Not burning on windy days.

Click here to apply for a burn permit.