Online Burn Permit Fired Up By CAL Fire Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

San Andreas, CA – Come May 1st burn permits will only be available online to comply with Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 “Stay at Home” order.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will transition to an online residential yard burn permit website to provide for minimal contact between staff and the public.

“They’ll [the public] be asked to watch a short three-minute video about fire safety and then they can fill out an online application,” states CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, who continues, “Just print it and sign it all from the comfort of their homes.”

Once the permit is signed, it will be valid, according to Kilgore. As permits are only valid for two years, those with a previously issued permit should check the expiration date. Kilgore adds, “The burn permit website is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is currently active for the unit. However, burn permits are not required until May 1st.”

Burning is only allowed on permissive burn days. Kilgore encourages the public to “use this time wisely” and complete debris burning prior to that date. Anyone not able to use the online service is asked to call the headquarters office for assistance at 209-754-383, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to apply for a burn permit.