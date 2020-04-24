New Details Released On A Fatal Crash Where The Driver Was Ejected

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

West Point, CA – The CHP has released new details and identified the West Point man that died in the Thursday evening crash after being ejected from the vehicle.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Winton Road east of Lily Gap Road and Highway 26, in the West Point area of Calaveras County, as reported here last night. The CHP reports that 27-year-old Christopher Brabbin was behind the wheel of a 1997 Nissan Maxima traveling eastbound on Winton Road when he lost control of the car on a left-handed curve.

The vehicle went off the roadway and its right end smashed into a tree and then a dirt embankment. The impact caused the car to overturn onto its left side and while flipping the driver was ejected from it. First responders began CPR immediately upon their arrival, but a short while later Babbin was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the collision is still under investigation, the CHP reports that alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.