Deadly Crash In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
West Point, CA — The CHP remains on the scene of a deadly crash in the West Point area of Calaveras County.

The solo vehicle collision occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Winton Road near the Lily Gap Road intersection, south of Highway 26 and southwest of Wilson Lake. The CHP relays it got reports of a man lying in the roadway and when first responders arrive CPR was administered immediately. Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of family.

The CHP has not yet released any further details on exactly what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

Winton Road, West Point area of Calaveras County

Winton Road, West Point area of Calaveras County 38.413422, -120.496788 (Directions)

