Thirteenth Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Public Health has confirmed its thirteenth case of COVID-19.

This newly diagnosed case involves an older adult female from West Point. County health officials relay that her case is linked to the last couple of cases in that community of another woman and man, as earlier reported here.

It is considered a household contact linked and the woman is in isolation. County health officer Dr. Dean Kelaita says she has had no contact with persons outside of her home during the infectious period of illness. Kelaita stresses this is a good example of how easily coronavirus can spread within households.

“It is important for people to continue to do their part to help reduce their risk to COVID-19 and remind everyone in your home to do the same,” said Dean Kelaita, MD, Calaveras County Health Officer. “These actions are especially important for families with members at higher risk for severe illness.”

Already nine of the patients have recovered and no deaths have been reported. Calaveras Public Health provided the breakdown of positive cases by age and gender: