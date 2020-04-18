Second Confirmed COVID-19 Case This Week In Calaveras County

Coronavirus CDC Image View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A second positive coronavirus case in Calaveras County in as many days this week brings the county’s total to twelve and reveals close contact links in the last four cases.

Calaveras Public Health on Friday confirmed an older adult female from West Point is the latest person to contract the virus. They advise that she is linked to a case already known to health officials, which was reported here on Wednesday involving a West Point man with a contact tracing investigation that was just getting underway, as detailed here. That report also had details regarding a Valley springs man who contracted the virus through household transmission as well.

“This newest case is in a household contact to a known case of COVID-19. Transmission within a household setting is not uncommon and does not represent community transmission of disease within the wider West Point area. We ask that the people in Calaveras County continue to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 into our communities,” said Dean Kelaita, MD, Calaveras County Health Officer. “If we remain committed to the actions that keep us healthy, that will help us block the transmission of COVID-19 and get through this unprecedented time.”

Both West Point patients are under strict isolation, advises Dr. Kelaita, who adds that no new cases stemming from these individuals have been reported. He shares that his staff continues to investigate the cases to determine the exact source of infection.

Seven out of the twelve confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county have since recovered and there have been no fatalities, updates Dr. Kelaita. Public Health released this confirmed COVID-19 numbers in Calaveras County by Age and Gender below: