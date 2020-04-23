Seat Opens On Tuolumne County Board Of Education

Tuolumne County Superintendent Of Schools Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Education is seeking applications for a seat that was recently vacated.

Ian Morcott, the trustee for district four, recently resigned from the board. The seat covers the greater Big Oak Flat – Groveland area, and part of the Curtis Creek School District (south of Highway 108). The four-year term began in 2016 and will be up for election again this coming November. The board is seeking someone to fill the seat in the short term. That person would then have the option of running for re-election against any other prospective candidates for the next four year term.

Candidates should submit an application form, be a registered voter in district four, and be at least 18 years old. Applications must be submitted by May 4 at 4pm, and the board of trustees will make an appointment at a future meeting.

For additional information, you can contact Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker at 536-2010.

There are seven seats, total, on the Tuolumne County Board of Education.