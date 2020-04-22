Nearly 800 Without Power In Mother Lode

PG&E power outage in Forest Meadows near Murphys View Photos

Sonora, CA – Nearly 800 PG&E customers are without electricity in the Mother Lode.

In Calaveras County, just after 2 p.m. 640 customers’ lights went out in Forest Meadows, which is north of Murphys, along Highway 4 and stretching to Dozer and Heather drivers.

In Tuolumne County, just before 1 p.m. power went out impacting 129 customers in the Groveland area along Fiske and Dexter roads, west of Smith Station Road, off Highway 120.

The company relays the crews are investigating the cause at the locations of these outages. Both are given estimated repair times in the five o’clock hours.