COVID-19 Concerns Postpone Trout Season In Several Mother Lode Counties

Sonora, CA – Anglers eager to grab their fishing poles to catch a big trout will have to wait five additional weeks to cast their lines in three Mother Lode counties.

The season was set to begin on Saturday, April 25, but a request to delay the trout season by county officials in Alpine, Inyo and Mono regarding coronavirus pandemic concerns to California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) prompted the emergency regulations.

“After talking with the county representatives, we agreed this was a necessary step toward being responsive to local needs in this public health emergency,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “These counties asked for our help, and we responded.”

Those counties ’ concerns included an influx of tourists traveling to these areas to fish that could lead to the spread of COVID-19 and put a strain on their rural healthcare systems. They also stressed the lack of lodging and camping in the area due to the “stay at home” order forcing those businesses to close.

CDFW officials clarify that the postponement means all waters in these three counties not currently open to fishing will remain closed until May 31. Adjustments will also be made to bag and possession limits in waters that are currently open for fishing to protect and conserve the existing fisheries that may be affected by increased angling pressure or harvest. Those modifications will also expire at the end of May.

As earlier reported here, last week the California Fish and Game Commission authorized that CDFW could temporarily delay, suspend or restrict recreational fishing for public health purposes. Additional information and questions can be found here or calling (916) 445-7600.