Tuolumne County Public Health Details Latest On COVID-19

Sonora, CA — While dealing with technical issues with its internet streaming, the Tuolumne County Supervisors heard an update from public health officials about the local response to COVID-19.

Because the county government office is closed to the public, the meeting was only available to view via online stream, and public access television. However, the audio this morning cut in and out during the presentation, which made it very difficult to follow.

The presentation featured an update from Interim Public Health Officer, Dr. Liza Ortiz, and Health And Human Services Director Rebecca Espino.

Clarke Broadcasting received a copy of the presentation that was delivered. You can view it by clicking below.

COVID – 19 April 21 Report

It was noted that Tuolumne County currently has only two confirmed cases, but neighboring county Calaveras has 12, Stanislaus has 226, and San Joaquin has 418.

Board Chair Sherri Brennan stated, “Our success has really been largely dependent on what a lot of our community response has been. We need to thank those folks who have been doing what has been a very difficult thing to do.”

We also reported yesterday that the county is reaching out to business leaders about helping to develop a recovery plan detailing how the next phase will look. A related webinar will be held Wednesday evening at 6pm.

Because of the technical difficulties, after the public health department presentation, the board recessed the meeting until 1pm.