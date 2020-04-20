Tuolumne County Hosting COVID-19 Business Recovery Plan Sessions Online

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County public officials, laser-focusing on getting local businesses operating as soon as possible, are holding weekly public webinars beginning this week.

County Innovation and Business Assistance Director Cole Pryzbyla tells Clarke Broadcasting that on Wednesday at 6 p.m. the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors and Board Chair Sherri Brennan will kick off the first Business Recovery Plan webinar meeting during which they will be working on developing guidelines for businesses along with seeking local input on responding to state and federal guidance.

In addition to Brennan and Pryzbyla, Supervisor Karl Rodefer, Public Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz, Sonora City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga, City Councilmember Colette Such and Acting Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Jason Terry will be in attendance.

County officials are requesting comments on the feasibility and practical application of draft plans for the business community. To review draft guidance for restaurants and businesses operating during the COVID-19 emergency, click here.

Questions and comments can be submitted prior to the webinar by email to Przybyla. Webinar attendees will also be able to ask questions live via a moderated Q/A feature on the Zoom platform. His email address is cprzybyla@co.tuolumne.ca.us . You can additionally subscribe to a related newsletter by sending him an email request.

Local businesses can access the webinar on Zoom by registering in advance. There is no charge. To do so, click here. Along with attending online, there will be a toll-free number that will be provided to registrants.