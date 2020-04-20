Felony DUI Charges Filed Following Weekend Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Three locals sustained injuries in a two-vehicle wreck that turned out to be DUI-related.

According to Sonora CHP officials, the incident happened Friday night around 9:35 on Parrotts Ferry Road just north of Porcina Way.

They report that 46-year-old Anna Marie Veredas of Sonora was driving her 2017 Honda Civic south as 63-year-old Christopher Brian Mansfield and his passenger 64-year-old Judith Ellen Lawrence, both of Murphys, were northbound. Police say both vehicles collided head-on when Veredas allowed her vehicle to travel to the left over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane directly in front of Mansfield’s.

Lawrence and Veredas, who suffered minor to moderate injuries, were taken to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. Mansfield, who sustained major injuries, was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. During the investigation, it was determined that Veredas was under the influence of alcohol and she as subsequently arrested for felony DUI due to the injuries involved.