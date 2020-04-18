Stabbing Threats And Slashed Tires Result In Sonora Man’s Arrest

Columbia, CA – Following a brawl at a home in Columbia a Sonora man allegedly threatened to stab another man, and was later arrested by deputies, but not before putting up a fight.

The clash between the two men victim occurred at a residence on Highway 49 near Columbia recently. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Dispatch relay then when deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim with visible injuries to his face. The wounded man recounted that 49-year-old Keith Flowers attacked him and threatened to stab him if he did not leave. He alleges that Flowers struck him in the face and then slashed two tires on his vehicle before the victim was able to flee.

Flowers remained in the home and when they tried to question him, he put up a brief struggle, according to sheriff’s officials. No deputies were injured in the altercation, but Flowers suffered minor injuries. He was arrested for making criminal threats, resisting arrest, vandalism, and battery. His bail was set at $25,000.