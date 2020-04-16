New Details Revealed Regarding Tuolumne County COVID-19 Patients

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health officials have released a little bit more information regarding the two most recent cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials have revealed their age and gender. As reported here, yesterday the fourth identified coronavirus case was assigned to the county by the state and involves a resident that was on a cruise ship, was quarantined on board, recovered and was released. He has been identified as a 72-year-old man and brings the number to two positive cases involving county residents.

Additional details have also been released on the third identified case that involved a non-resident who contracted the virus in another county but sought medical treatment at Adventist Health Sonora, as reported here. Health officials report he is a 34-year-old man and was in the area “performing essential work in accordance with the Governor’s order.” He is in isolation outside of the county. Health officials say contact tracing found no close contacts identified in the county and this case will later be assigned to the county where he resides.

Health officials maintain there is no known risk to the public from either of these latest assigned cases. https://www.mymotherlode.com/news/local/1032379/tuolumne-county-coronavirus-wednesday-update.htmlClick here for the latest county testing numbers.