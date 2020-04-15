Calaveras DUI Crash Injures Multiple People

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — A Murphys man was arrested following a crash Tuesday evening on Highway 4 near Northwood Drive.

The CHP reports that 38-year-old Sky Harris attempted to turn left off Highway 4 in his Surbaru, but he did so directly into the path of an oncoming minivan driven by 32-year-old Carlos Vigil of Arnold, causing a crash. Vigil was uninjured in the incident, but four juveniles in his van suffered a mix of minor to major injuries. Two of which were taken to UC Davis, one to Adventist Health Sonora, and the other did not require hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, Harris sustained minor injuries, and was discovered to be intoxicated, according to the CHP, so he was booked into Calaveras County Jail. Additional details surrounding the crash, occurring at 6:35pm, are still under investigation.