Newsom Unveils Six Critical Indicators To Reopen California

Governor Gavin Newsom live address 4-1-2020 View Photo

Sacramento, CA – On a day where there were a record number 71 deaths in the state, Governor Gavin Newsom during his live address stated the key is not to “pull the plug too early.”

Outlining six critical indicators that it will take to lift the coronavirus restrictions, Newsom signals that hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, must “flatten and start to decline.” A fact he pointed to stating that on Monday ICU hospitalizations were mostly flat, declining 0.1%. The governor also maintains the state will need more testing, treatments and the ability for businesses, schools and childcare facilities to continue the physical distancing that has come to dominate public life. (The six indicators are detailed at the bottom.)

Cautioning that when things reopen, they won’t be the same. The governor relayed that restaurants will have fewer tables and waiters will wear gloves and masks. Thermometers will be common in public spaces, as will masks and other protective gear. Schools could stagger arrival times of students to enforce physical distancing.

He added that large gatherings like sporting events, concerts and fairs are “not in the cards.”

Already more than 2 million Californians have filed for unemployment insurance. Meanwhile, state officials have delayed tax deadlines, mortgage payments and evictions as they try to slow the economic carnage. To which, Newsom vowed, “This can’t be a permanent state. It’s not it will not be a permanent state.”

The governor’s office provided this outline of the six indicators:

The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed;

The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19;

The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges;

The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand;

The ability for businesses, schools, and childcare facilities to support physical distancing; and

The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.