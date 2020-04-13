Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies Bag Alleged Burglar On Suspicious Bike Ride

Austin Lassa TCSO Booking Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Deputies made an early morning arrest of a darkly-garbed suspect with a black ski mask that may be tied to several recent unsolved burglaries.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin, just before 1 a.m. Monday, deputies were patrolling the area of Crystal Falls Drive near Feather River Drive in Sonora when they saw a man riding a bicycle in the shadows of residential yards.

They later identified him as 22-year-old Austin Lassa of Sonora. Along with his dark clothing and mask, he was carrying a pair of dark-colored gloves, and a black backpack, and turned out to be on felony probation.

A subsequent search of the suspect and his residence turned up burglary tools, stolen property, and drug paraphernalia. When deputies attempted to place Austin into handcuffs, he refused orders and unsuccessfully attempted to pull away. He was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and resisting arrest.

Deputies seized the stolen property and are currently looking to determine Austin’s potential connection to local burglary cases.