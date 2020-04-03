Partly sunny
Governor Issues Executive Order To Prevent Water Shutoffs

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — The state announces that it will prohibit water providers from shutting off service to homes and businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom says many public and private water systems across the state have already voluntarily suspended water shutoff for non-payment, and the latest move makes it a statewide order.

Newsom says, “Water is critical to our very lives, and in this time, it is critically important that it is available for everyone.”

Additionally, the executive order will restore water for occupied residences that may have had their water shut off as of March 4, 2020, which is when the Governor proclaimed a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

