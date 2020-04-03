Water District Shuts Down Park For Coronavirus Gathering Compliance

Arnold, CA — White Pines Park in Arnold has been closed to the public to comply with the state’s COVID-19 shelter in place order.

Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) officials indicate the move is being done to heed the county’s health department directive regarding social distancing with no gatherings permitted. CCWD relays that the closure includes the playground, picnic areas, beaches, and bathrooms. Also, watercraft are not allowed on the lake. The district notes that the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum and the Moose Lodge. All these areas will remain closed until further notice.

Entrance to White Pines Park and the lake is on Dunbar Road, just off Blagen Road, which is near the Arnold Rim Trailhead and Logging Museum and Hazel Fisher Elementary School in Arnold.

Questions or concerns about the park closure can be directed to CCWD Customer Service at (209) 754-3543 or customerservice@ccwd.org. For additional information about CCWD’s response to Coronavirus, click here.