Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Camp Connell Maintenance Supervisor Mike Johnson's windshield view at the Lake Alpine gate on Saturday, November 4, 2017 View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada from 11 AM Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

A pair of weather systems from the Gulf of Alaska will bring mountain snow, valley rain, colder temperatures and breezy winds to Northern California from Saturday through Monday.

The first weather system will impact the area on Saturday, where snow will increase in the Sierra Nevada throughout the day. The stronger storm with the heaviest period of snow is expected on Sunday.

Snow showers with lighter accumulations will continue through Monday.

The total snow accumulations in the Sierra Nevada will range from one to three feet, above the 4,500 foot elevation.

There will be lessor amounts of snow accumulation in the Mother Lode, above the 2,500 foot elevation.

The snow levels will generally range from 3,500 to 4,500 feet on Saturday. That will lower on Sunday night to around 3,000 feet and lower at times.

Winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are expected this weekend, with gusts up to thirty-five over exposed ridgetops.

In the Sierra Nevada, expect snow covered roads, travel delays, possible chain controls and power outages.