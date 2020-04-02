Sunny
Przybyla Details Business Assistance Available During Coronavirus Pandemic

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — A webinar held this week is now available to view online, and there is additional information that may be of interest to local businesses.

Cole Przybyla has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog related to COVID-19. In addition to providing a link to the hour and a half webinar, he details four of the key takeaways.

He also writes about how local businesses are working together to share information and resources, and a partnership in place with Visit Tuolumne to help notify the public which businesses are open (many with reduced operations) during this challenging time.

Find the blog by clicking here.

