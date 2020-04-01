Twain Harte Community Services Holds Special Session At 2 P.M.

Twain Harte, CA — The local community services district has provided details on how to attend today’s special board meeting and future sessions scheduled during the COVID emergency.

As with all other public offices, Twain Harte Community District (THCSD) are closed to the public until further notice to help slow the spread of the deadly virus. Like many public entities, the district is holding its meeting remotely using teleconferencing. Directions follow at the end of this post.

Five items will be discussed during the special session. Key for customers is a discussion regarding potential suspension of water shutoffs during the COVID-19 emergency as well as an update on the district’s response and regulations during the period. Emergency repayment of leave and telecommuting plans for staff will also be addressed.

The board will also consider action to adopt a Fire CERT Fund FY 2019-20 budget adjustment for $15,200 to cover the purchase of a firefighter rehabilitation vehicle.

To attend this afternoon’s meeting at 2 p.m. online, hosted via Zoom, click here.

To join by telephone, call 669-900-6833, enter the Meeting ID number 104 208 149 and hit the pound (#) key.

To access via smartphone, first upload the Zoom mobile app and enter the same Meeting ID number. Those who do use this method should note that your personal video will be disabled and microphone automatically muted.

In order to make public comments, if you are using a computer, tablet or smartphone, click the “Raise Hand” icon and the host will unmute your audio when it is time for the board to receive public comments. If you would rather make a comment in writing, you may click on the “Q&A” icon and type your comment. You may need to tap your screen or click on “View Participants” to make “Raise Hand” and “Q&A”icons visible.