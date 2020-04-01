Rucker: Supporting TUD Joining YSS

Sonora, CA — The Board Chair of the Tuolumne Utilities District has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the district’s recent decision to join the Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions group.

Board Chair Bob Rucker writes, “Tuolumne County was recently listed as the number one county at risk of wildfire by the California Department of Insurance’s ‘Availability and Affordability of Coverage for Wildfire Loss in Residential Property Insurance in the Wildland-Urban Interface.’ As a result, all of us are paying higher insurance rates, if you can get fire insurance at all for your home and property.”

