Calaveras Unified Shares Post Spring Break School Protocol

Calaveras Unified School District View Photo

San Andreas, CA — When spring break ends for Calaveras Unified District students, plans are in place for COVID-19 crisis-related food and school work distribution.

On Tuesday, CUSD officials released the new protocol that will begin next Monday, April 6. With regard to meals, staff will be providing them to all students who can access them and at the same time, to the best of the district’s ability, hard-copy handouts of remote lesson student work packets will be distributed.

The timing for the meal service is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at all the elementary school sites as well as designated bus tops via district vans.

For the posted bus routes click here. Note that the routes will be adjusted and updated weekly as necessary so check regularly for changes that will be posted online.

For the meal drop-off routes and times click here. Check back regularly for updated information.

Officials acknowledge that the times may be slightly off during the first few days as drivers and staff work to determine how best to coordinate and facilitate the deliveries, and request patience and understanding as the routine is established.

They also emphasize the need for social distancing at the bus stops so folks can “grab and go” the meals and student folders efficiently and without congregating together.

Parents and guardians are asked to call the district to let staff know if you will be picking up meals, how many are needed and which bus stop you will be using. The number is 209 754-2315. Any advanced communication to your teachers or school’s website to help coordinate will help staff better prepare.

In closing, the district sends this message: stay healthy, wash your hands, and take care of yourselves and each other.