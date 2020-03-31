Groveland Community Services District Holds Special Meeting

Groveland Community Services District View Photo

Groveland, CA — Several key business items, mostly relating to the COVID-19 pandemic are on a community services district’s special meeting agenda at 4:30 p.m.

Members of the public may access the session by phone or online as detailed further below under provisions already in place as part of the district’s COVID-19 emergency operations plan.

The Groveland Community Services District (GCSD) board, in response to potential financial impacts to customers under Governor Gavin Newsom’s Stay At Home Order, anticipates approving temporary actions easing payment for those facing difficulty or inability to pay their utility accounts on time.

The proposed resolution includes waiving penalties and interest charges for late payments made for circumstances beyond customers’ control during the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency and placing a moratorium on disconnecting water services due to nonpayment.

The board is expected to approve temporarily granting General Manager Pete Kampa for the purposes of preparing for, responding to, mitigating, and recovering from the spread of COVID-19, some extended decision-making and fiscal authority.

It includes the ability to divert and transfer up to $50,000 in funding resources from normal day-to-day operations and approve expenses over the approved budget without prior board approval.

In other business, the board will consider approving an agreement with Bendix Electric along with a capital budget amendment for $9,000 to make post-storm repairs at Lift Station 11.

The public can access the meeting via telephone by calling Zoom at 253-215-8782 or 301- 715-8592. Enter the Meeting ID# 279-281-953 followed by the pound (#) key. More phone numbers can be found on Zoom’s website here if the line is busy.

It is also possible to watch the live streaming of the meeting from a computer by clicking here from a computer with internet access that meets Zoom’s system requirements.

Or from a smartphone, log in through the Zoom mobile app and enter Meeting ID# 279-281-

953.

The GCSD COVID-19 Plan now in place and being amended as necessary, outlines staffing schedules and locations for administrative staff, modified operations and utility technicians personnel, among other things. To view the latest version, click here. The public can still contact District staff by calling 209 962-7161 or submitting an email to info@gcsd.org.