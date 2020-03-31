Tuolumne County Schools Now Closed Through May 1st

Sonora, CA — While there was initially hope that Tuolumne County Public schools may reopen on April 14, the closure has now been extended through May 1st.

Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker reports, “With the support and collaboration of the Tuolumne County Health Officer, districts recognized the need to extend the period of school closures through May 1, 2020, and we expect to resume school on May 4th if conditions allow. If further extensions become necessary, those decisions and announcements will be made at the appropriate time. School facilities may remain open for staff to perform tasks deemed essential by the districts or the county office. Education will continue through flexible learning including on-line and remote learning options, and meals will continue to be provided.”

Governor Gavin Newsom has called on all residents to shelter in place during this time except for essential activities.